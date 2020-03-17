MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5174 and Senate Bills 253 and 762 into law Tuesday.
Here’s a closer look at them:
House Bill 5174 amends the Insurance Code to modify the fees that a licensed agent or broker of surplus lines insurance may charge. HB 5174 was sponsored by Representative Daire Rendon, R-Lake City.
Senate Bill 253 prohibits a person from bringing action to enforce an unsigned agreement, promise, or contract to pay a commission for or upon the sale of an interest in real estate against the owner or purchaser of the real estate. SB 253 was sponsored by Senator Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.
Senate Bill 762 modifies the population parameters for qualified cities to impose a special assessment to fund its police and fire departments. SB 726 was sponsored by Senator Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth.
