Filed Under:Detroit Tiger, MLB, Toledo Mud Hens

DETROIT (AP) — Catcher Jake Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday by the The Detroit Tigers.

 

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Victor Reyes #22 during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 18, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Rogers faced a tough competition for playing time after Detroit acquired catchers Austin Romine and Eric Haase in the offseason.
Rogers made his big league debut last season, hitting .125 in 35 games. He was obtained by Detroit in the 2017 deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 5: Catcher Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers throws out Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox at first base on a bunt in the eighth inning at Comerica Park on August 5, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 7-4. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

Opening day has been delayed to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,

broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply