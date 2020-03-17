Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Contracting crews will be relocating utility lines above I-75 starting at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
In order to conduct this work safely, both directions of I-75 will be closed intermittently between 9 Mile and John R. roads.
The relocation work is scheduled to be completed by 3 a.m. Friday, March 20.
In addition, the northbound and southbound service drives will be intermittently closed. The limits and times are identical to the freeway work.
