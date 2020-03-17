



March 16, 2020

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you don’t want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

248 Mack Ave.248 Mack Ave. (Brush Park)

Listed at $2,350/month, this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 248 Mack Ave.

In the condo, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen. The building has garage parking and a roof deck. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It’s listed for $2,390/month for its 1,147 square feet.

The building offers secured entry. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $150 pet deposit.

76 W. Adams Ave. (Downtown)

Here’s a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 76 W. Adams Ave. that’s going for $2,400/month.

In the furnished residence, you’ll see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

