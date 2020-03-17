Detroit has no rain in the forecast for today, with light rainfall on the horizon, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Thursday’s forecast shows the highest likelihood of rain at 73 percent, with predicted rainfall of 0.58 inches.
Also expect light winds through Wednesday. Winds are predicted to rise up to 23 mph on Friday, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 11 mph.
Your weather will reach its highest point on Thursday, peaking at 65 degrees, and remain warm through Friday. Skies will be cloudy today and clear on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).