Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Listed at $725/month, this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony. Building amenities include secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

19217 Charest St., #1

Here’s a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 19217 Charest St. that’s also going for $725/month.

In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9136 Steel St. (Barton-McFarland)

Next, check out this 770-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that’s located at 9136 Steel St. It’s listed for $725/month.

In the residence, you’ll see hardwood flooring. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn’t very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

80 Seward Ave.

Next, there’s this studio apartment situated at 80 Seward Ave. It’s listed for $750/month for its 550 square feet.

The unit offers with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities feature secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

Finally, here’s a 459-square-foot studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive that’s also going for $750/month.

In the unit, you’ll see stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and central heating. The building boasts additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

