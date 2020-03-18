Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Grocery chains are further limiting high demand products in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Items like hand sanitizer, Lysol and even canned soup are being capped at grocery stores across the country.
Amazon is the biggest company announcing a change to their products.
The e-commerce giant says they’re putting a pause on normal shipments and will only ship essential supplies including cleaning, medical and household goods.
