MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Ford made an announcement Wednesday saying its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne will temporarily be closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The automaker said the building would be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The company also said anyone who had direct contact with the employee would be told to get medical attention and self-quarantine.
As of Wednesday morning there were 65 coronavirus cases in Michigan.
