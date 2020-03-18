Menu
News
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus In Michigan: Lawmakers Approve $125M For Virus Outbreak
Michigan lawmakers late Tuesday approved $125 million in emergency relief to fight the coronavirus outbreak, including $50 million to help expand the health care system's capacity amid rising cases during the pandemic.
MGM Grand Detroit Workers Protest Against Closure
They’re demanding better treatment for employees during this temporary government shut down.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Beaumont Hospital Sets Up Curbside Screening Process
Officials say its fast and will be used for those at risk.
Child Care Agencies In Limbo Over Coronavirus
As people are staying home to prevent their chances of being exposed to the coronavirus, child care centers are taking a hit.
Detroit Writing Room, One-Stop Shopping For The Literary And Arts Community
Space For Entrepreneurs And Creatives To Benefit From Each Other’s Talents
Experts Say Expect Gas Prices Will Get Cheaper
Experts say there's no need to rush for gas because prices are only getting cheaper.
First Forecast Weather March 18, 2020 (Today)
Rain moves in later today.
5 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 17, 2020 (Tonight)
Clear skies this evening.
15 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 17, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for today, with light rainfall on the horizon, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Latest Sports
Lions Archive: Red Zone Miscues Cost Lions Big In Loss To KC
Kerryon Johnson fought for the goal line, disappearing into a mass of bodies. He was short of the end zone, and for a moment the play appeared to be over.
Former Tiger Verlander Has Groin Surgery
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks.
Jake Rogers To Start Season In Toledo
Catcher Jake Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday by the The Detroit Tigers.
$48 Million Reasons For Lions Quinn & Patricia To Succeed
Lions are in win-now mode under general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, whose jobs were spared by ownership that expects playoff contention in 2020.
Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across America
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
Things To Do When You're Stuck Inside
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.
Detroit Industry Spotlight: Tech Hiring Going Strong
Detroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 250 new jobs over the past week and 892 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
Detroit's Top 3 Hair Salons
Looking to try the top hair salons around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.
Detroit's 3 Favorite Spots to Score Pizza on the Cheap
Got a hankering for pizza? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
Explore the 3 Freshest New Businesses in Detroit
Coronovirus got you stuck inside and sick of mac & cheese or ramen? Checkout these spots to get your next carry-out from. From a cocktail bar to an Indian spot, read on to see the newest hot spots to open around town.
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Coronavirus Helps Drive Gas Prices Down
Coronavirus is having a huge impact on the economy, but it's also making it cheaper to fill up your tank.
Fiat Chrysler Pulls Sponsorship Of Iditarod
One of the Iditarod's top sponsors is dropping financial support, the second major sponsor with Alaska ties to sever relationships with the sled dog race this month.
CBS Entertainment
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Where Are All The Tests?
March 18, 2020 at 9:30 am
Dr. Oz: Coronavirus News Updates – March 18, 2020
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
