DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Public Schools is offering grab and go breakfast and lunch where parents can pull up, pick up and take off.

The schools are closed but the kitchen is open.

“I just woke up and I was like let me get up to the school. Get this little lunch,” said Stephanie Dancy.

The drive-thru at Mackenzie Elementary-Middle school stayed busy Wednesday.

It’s just one of 58 locations providing free meals to students during the COVID-19 break.

“We’re serving all parents, all students. Whether they’re in charter schools, whether they’re in private schools, whether they send their kids to other districts. We’re serving everyone,” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, DPSCD superintendent.

Students won’t be filling-up on just food, they can also feed their minds.

DPSCD developed K-8 learning packets for students to take home and review.

High school students will have access to workbooks and online enrichment courses.

“Yes! I love the homework pack. You know so they won’t think they getting it easy. Most kids got cell phones they think they just gonna be on their cell phones and talking to their friends and stuff like that so it’s good that you know we got the home work packets, so they can still be working at home and working them brains,” said Dancy.

Grab and go services are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the duration of the statewide closure.

