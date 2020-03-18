Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re in self-isolation or quarantine there might be a shortage of things to do.
Google earth hopes to ease your boredom with some virtual fun
They’ve added virtual tours for some of America’s most beautiful places.
You can go on a tour of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park or the Florida everglades.
You’ll find a total of 31 national parks available to choose from.
You can find the tours on Google Earth’s home page.
