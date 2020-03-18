(CBS DETROIT) – On an ordinary Wednesday afternoon a school yard would be filled with kids having recess, enjoying themselves. We’re certainly not living in ordinary times and that can have a real impact on a child’s mental health.

Swings sit empty, classroom chatter, now silenced. An eerie sight, that has become our new norm, but schools closing down for several weeks in the middle of a school year is anything but normal.

“And now I think it’s starting to set in that there’s something wrong, and I’m sure they’re watching their parents take precautions and stay inside. Especially for the kids that are already anxious,” said Dr. Eric Herman, a child clinical psychologist.

And that anxiety Dr. Herman says, may increase in children as more COVID-19 panic sets in. He advices parents to speak with kids and assure them they will be ok.

“Everybody has different kinds of questions and I think that’s important for parents to just talk to kids at their level. The little ones you just want to keep it real simple, that we’re staying home, that they’re safe but we’re staying home to try and protect our older relatives and things like that,” said Herman.

He also advices parents of teens and young adults to encourage them to take this pandemic seriously. He says far too many of them are going about things like business as usual, and not staying home.

“They’re going to ok because young people seem to be ok, but we’re trying to watch out for everyone,” he said.

Dr. Herman says, his office is still seeing patients in-person, but for those not comfortable with leaving home, they will also conduct over the phone services.