DETROIT (AP) — Add a couple more names to the parade of ex-Patriots joining the Detroit Lions.
The Lions agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed that deal Wednesday. Shelton started 14 games last season for New England.

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive tackle Danny Shelton #55 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Patriots also agreed to trade safety Duron Harmon to the Lions. Both teams announced the deal, but did not announce additional terms. The trade is pending a physical.

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 10: Duron Harmon #30 of the New England Patriots reacts after intercepting a pass late in the game during the 2015 AFC Divisional Playoffs game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on January 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

 

Lions coach Matt Patricia has familiarity with Harmon. Patricia, now entering his third season as Detroit’s coach, was New England’s defensive coordinator before taking over the Lions.
Detroit general manager Bob Quinn also has New England ties, and it has been common for the Lions to add former Patriots to their roster in recent years.
The Lions have reportedly agreed to deals with offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, defensive tackle Nick Williams and backup quarterback Chase Daniel. Collins played last season with the Patriots and was also with New England from 2013-16.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 06: Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 6, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

 

Last season, Detroit added several other players who had previously been with the Patriots, including defensive end Trey Flowers, receiver Danny Amendola and defensive back Justin Coleman.
Harmon played all seven of his previous NFL seasons with New England. He started a career-high eight games last season. Harmon has 17 interceptions, including two last season.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Danny Shelton #71 of the New England Patriots celebrates in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Shelton had three sacks and a forced fumble last season. He has played five NFL seasons — three with Cleveland and two with the Patriots. He was a first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2015.
Detroit’s defense ranked 31st in the league last season, and defensive tackle was an area of need entering free agency. The Lions released defensive tackle Damon Harrison earlier this offseason.

