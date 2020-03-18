DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Employees, Union Teamsters and members of Unite Here Union, protested in front of Detroit’s MGM Grand Casino Tuesday.
They’re demanding better treatment for employees during this temporary government shut down.
“We are not in agreement with MGM not paying our part-time people, not paying the premiums for our healthcare, making us responsible for that as we’re laid off from work. And also attendance points for those who call off after Friday,” said Taryn Warr, MGM Grand Detroit employee.
Warr says, the casino is willing to only paying full time employees their base rate, without tips.
Employees say, they pay taxes based on what they make in tips so that full amount should be paid to them during the closure.
“They’re averaging like $15 an hour, where they might be making $9 and the companies choosing to pay $9 instead of what they pay in their taxes the 15,” said Warr.
SVP Global Corporate Communications and Industry Affairs Debra DeShong stated, “In addition to the previously announced two weeks of pay for furloughed full-time employees, we will now include part-time hourly employees impacted by these temporary closures as well. We are also paying benefits for all eligible employees enrolled in MGM Resorts health plans through June 30.”
MGM Resorts International also says, they will continue to speak directly with union leadership, but asking employees to not gathering in large groups, which puts the public’s health at risk.