DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 63-year-old man was killed in a crash along eastbound I-96.

It happened Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. where Michigan State Police say the man lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe on a ramp from the Southfield Freeway to eastbound I-96.

Police say the Tahoe left the roadway and went to the embankment through the local lanes of eastbound I-96 later hitting the embankment wall.

The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The local lanes of the freeway were closed for police to investigate. They were reopened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

