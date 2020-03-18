The weather report shows more light rainfall is in store for Detroit, due to last through Friday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Thursday’s forecast shows the highest likelihood of rain at 100 percent, with expected rainfall of 0.53 inches.
The immediate forecast also has light winds in store for today. Winds are expected to climb as high as 23 mph on Friday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 10 mph.
Your weather will reach its warmest on Friday, peaking at 69 degrees, while today will be cooler with a high of just 49 degrees. Skies will be cloudy starting on Saturday.
