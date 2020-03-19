



– If history has taught us anything, during a disaster when people are at home with more free time, there’s a correlation to an uptick in baby births nine months later. Such as with hurricane Sandy

In an article from the Miami Herald, as millions of Americans are at home due to the Coronavirus, social distancing, at least at home may not be on some people’s minds.

Amid supply shortages, a key factor that could have an effect on this is a run on condoms. This concern comes from a shortage of condoms in China. During the Coronavirus outbreak, rumors spread in China that encouraged wearing condoms on one’s fingers would stop the spread of the virus.

Asia also happens to be the world’s leading supplier of condoms, and any shortage in production could have global implications, said the Miami Herald article.

Along with shortages in basic supplies such as toilet paper, there are reports of increased condom sales in the United States.

Sportsbettingdime.com is giving odds on the Trojan stock price and US Birth Rate in 2020.

Even Dr. Oz has gotten in on the conversation, in a recent interview with TMZ, saying sex relieves tension.

In a Fox Business article, Dr. Kevin Kathrotia of Millennium Neonatology said:

“It’s going to happen. It’s probably going to be the biggest baby boom we’ve seen,” said Kathrotia, who is based in North Carolina. “Anytime there’s the threat of a hurricane, there’s a little baby boom.”

“Everyone’s at home,” he continued. “Those already with kids are less likely to have a kid, but those married without kids — there’s going to be kids in nine months, I can assure you.”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. the Miami Herald, The Daily Mail UK, HeraldNet.com, SportsbettingDime.com, and Fox Business contributed to this story.