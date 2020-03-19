Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County health officials have confirmed the third coronavirus-related death Thursday morning.
It happened at McLaren Oakland Hospital where hospital officials say the woman in her 50s also had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus.
The second confirmed death was an 81-year-old man at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
In Wayne County a man in his 50s died from the virus, he was the first confirmed death.
