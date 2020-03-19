Filed Under:ATM, custody, theft, Three Suspects

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Three people are in police custody in connection to an attempted ATM theft Thursday.

It happened before 3:30 a.m. in the 39100 block of Dequindre Road.

Police say they responded to reports of people trying to steal an ATM from a Bank of America.

When police arrived, they found a stolen truck and ATM which was nearby and suspects had fled the scene.

With the help of K-9 officers, police were able to track down the suspects.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply