Comments
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Three people are in police custody in connection to an attempted ATM theft Thursday.
It happened before 3:30 a.m. in the 39100 block of Dequindre Road.
Police say they responded to reports of people trying to steal an ATM from a Bank of America.
When police arrived, they found a stolen truck and ATM which was nearby and suspects had fled the scene.
With the help of K-9 officers, police were able to track down the suspects.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.