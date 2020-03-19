



Amid millions of people stuck at home from the Covid-19 pandemic, universities and organizations are stepping up to assist K-12 and college students. From an article published by The University Record, the University of Michigan is stepping its online offerings.

Michigan Online is a website put out by UofM with many online classes and learning resources. Whether it’s personal enrichment or learning a new skill. There are more than 180 programs.

UofM’s performing arts organizations and it’s libraries have many performances, speakers, exhibits online. As well as the many museums and galleries across campus are working on content to assist K-12 and college learners. For more visit arts.mich.edu.

Not mention the many open and online courses available that may entail a small fee, but are free to faculty, staff, alumni, and students.

Exhibits, Performances, & Speakers

UofM Penny Stamps Speaker Series

The UofM Penny Stamps Speaker Series has been canceled like a lot of things due to Covid-19. When possible, the Penny Stamps website says “When possible, our weekly presentations will be available online: videos will be announced via email and on this page.” you can access past Penny Stamps Speaker lectures here.

UofM Library

The UofM library has many interesting exhibits to explore digitally. From old Fantasy classics for children, a study of reformer Martin Luther, to content about UofM’s Bicentennial. Check out the full list of offerings: https://www.lib.umich.edu/online-exhibits/exhibits.

William L. Clements Library

Are you a history buff, or trying to home school your kids on early American History? The William L. Clements Library has online offerings with images of original historical documents and artifacts. Check it out at https://clements.umich.edu/public-programs/exhibits/#online-exhibits.

Museum of Natural History

The UofM Museum of Natural History is closed but you can sign up for their newsletter as the staff looks for ways to enrich the public online. For more signs for the newsletter.

UofM Musical Society

Checkout past UMS playlists… which are available on Spotify and Apple Music. Being one of the oldest performing arts organizations, their online searchable archive details 141 years of history.

UofM Museum of Art

Explore UMMA’s collections and find learning resources by educators and scholars. For more visit: https://exchange.umma.umich.edu/.

Kelsey Museum of Archaeology

Tour online exhibitions of Kelsey’s past and present exhibitions. Their current special exhibit is “Archaeologies of Childhood: The First Years of Life in Roman Egypt“

TEDxUofM

If you’re not familiar, the TED Conference brings thousands of insightful talks from today’s leaders, experts, artists, authors, and innovators. Taking off from this, TEDxUofM brings the Ted experience to Ann Arbor. Bringing ideas, discussions, and entertainment to inspire us all on a host of subjects. You can view the recent TEDxUofM 2020 conference here.

