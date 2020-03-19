Comments
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Waterford Township Police are investigating a a murder at a motel.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at McGuire’s Motel on S. Telegraph Road which is just south of M-59.
Police say they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
He received medical attention and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say this was not a random act and they have interviewed witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greg Allen at 248-674-6068.
