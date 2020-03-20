MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Kroger recently announced it is adjusting its store hours during the coronavirus outbreak.
It begins Monday, March 23. The first shopping hour from 7 to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for senior citizens, first responders and expectant mothers to shop without the rush while allowing the company to accommodate restocking needs.
Kroger stores will now close at 9 p.m. to clean and restock.
All other customers are encouraged to shop between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on other days of the week. Pharmacy hours will remain the same but varies by stores.
