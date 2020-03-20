Comments
Detroit (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Bus Company started with a mission to “Get every Detroiter a ride where they need to go” by offering free rides to Detroit students in 2012. In 2016, they began to offer Ride for Ride which provides free rides to those in need from ticket sales of their tours and adventures. Now, the company is offering bulk hand sanitizer from The Detroit Sanitizer Company. According to their website, the sanitizer is “medical-grade isopropyl alcohol gel hand sanitizer manufactured to World Health Organization standards. Ingredients: Isopropyl alcohol. Hydrogen peroxide. Food-grade glycerin. Distilled water.” The Detroit Bus Company decided to provide the sanitizer because panic buying has made it scarce. You can buy a quart and half-gallon quantities and fill smaller containers from the larger ones they are offering. The supply is limited due to the scarcity of materials that go into making it, so this might be their only batch. Click here to order your supply or for more details.
