In honor of National Puppy Day, Leader Dogs of the Blind shared this photo of Future Leader Dog Iris to bring cheer to those feeling isolated and stressed during this trying time.
National Puppy Day is observed each year on March 23 to celebrate the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives. As today may bring the thought of puppy breath and warm cuddles it also serves to remind us of the need to care for pups without homes and to educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country. Puppies need a loving human and home and they will reward that responsibility with their loyalty and love back! Feel free to post photos of your puppy on social media with the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay, take your dog to the dog park (make sure you check with your city on the latest requirements before visiting there like vaccinations, etc.), give your puppy a special treat or take him/her for a walk. National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 by Pet Lifestyle Expert, Animal Behaviorist and Author, Colleen Paige.
Leader Dogs for the Blind helps people who are blind or visually impaired endure hardships that were once routine. Simplest tasks can become daunting and result in individuals becoming depressed, anxious and isolated. Leader Dogs for the Blind provides white cane training, helps match people with a Leader Dog, provides tools and training to help get people back to independence, raise their confidence and provide companionship. Amazingly, all of their services are provided at no cost, covering expenses for training, room and board, and travel to their campus from anywhere in North America.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.