(CBS DETROIT) – Staff working the front lines at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit with COVID-19 patients say they are concerned due to the extreme shortage of supplies. Now they’re asking for the public’s help.

COVID-19 went from two confirmed cases on March 10, to now over 1,000 confirmed cases in Michigan. This steady climb is discerning, especially to medical professionals.

“We are actively working with these patients that are either a rule out or they do in fact have COVID-19,” said Alexandria Ballard-Sims.

Being on the frontline COVID-19 battle, Sims — an ICU nurse — says this puts her and other colleagues at extreme risk.

She says this is all coming at them extremely fast and supplies are going even faster.

Sims also said there is especially a need for a certain type of mask.

“Having the supplies is one of the most concerning things for me. Masks, having the current mask N95,” said Sims.

Sims says the N95 mask protects the staff better than a traditional surgical mask but is getting harder to come by.

She says as an extra layer of caution, her unit is also being fit for a P100 respiratory mask.

This proves the severity of the situation, so she put a call out on social media.

“We’re really trying to get people and our community to get involved and being able to donate at this time,” she said.

Sims says in addition to the N95 masks, they also need safety goggles, disposable gowns, and non-latex gloves, surgical caps, wipes, bleach and sanitizer.

Those items can be dropped off at the loading dock at 1 Ford Place in Detroit, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.