



– Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order for Michigan residents during a press conference Monday at 11 a.m.

The order will take effect at 12:01 am on March 24, for at least the next three weeks.

Individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so. This includes remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household to the extent feasible under the circumstances.

“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” said Whitmer. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

The stay-at-home order, also referred to as a shelter-in-place measure, will come after governors in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio and other states issued similar orders.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Number of positive cases reach over 1,200 and 15 deaths as of Monday morning

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun stated in the press conference Monday the number of positive cases in Michigan is now over 1,200 and 15 deaths.

Numbers are updated daily at 2 p.m. with coronavirus results included as of 10 a.m.

