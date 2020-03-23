With the coronavirus pandemic causing theaters to close around the world, NBCUniversal has made its global theatrical releases from Universal Pictures available for rent on many on-demand services including Comcast and Sky. Movie titles released include “The Hunt”, “The Invisible Man” and “Emma.”
NBCUniversal issued this statement: “Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters. NBSUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.”
DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour” will be available April 10 in the United States which is concurrent with its original scheduled theatrical release.
