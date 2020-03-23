Detroit should see light snowfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Thursday’s forecast shows the greatest likelihood of rain at 100 percent, with rain generally expected through Friday.
Also expect cool temperatures through Tuesday. Temperatures will make way for milder weather from Wednesday to Sunday, with a high of 60 degrees on Wednesday.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Tuesday. Winds are forecast to reach a modest high of 17 mph on Thursday and continue to be in the teens through Friday.
