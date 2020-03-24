Filed Under:detroit, Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, Race for the Cure


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The 29th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure originally scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, June 9, 2018. ©Susan G Komen

Executive Director Jaye Sciullo said now more than ever support is needed because breast cancer doesn’t take a break.

Online fundraising is still the quickest and easiest way to raise critical funds for the mission of Komen Greater Detroit.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • If you are not already registered, register today as a virtual participant and set up your participant center
  • Set a goal and share your fundraising link through email and social media with friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors.
  • Share your personal story — through email or social media. It’s the best way to inspire your friends and family to donate.
  • Start a Facebook fundraiser through your participant center or reshare your existing fundraiser.

For more information visit here. 

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply