Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The 29th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure originally scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The 29th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure originally scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Executive Director Jaye Sciullo said now more than ever support is needed because breast cancer doesn’t take a break.
Online fundraising is still the quickest and easiest way to raise critical funds for the mission of Komen Greater Detroit.
Here’s what you need to know:
- If you are not already registered, register today as a virtual participant and set up your participant center
- Set a goal and share your fundraising link through email and social media with friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors.
- Share your personal story — through email or social media. It’s the best way to inspire your friends and family to donate.
- Start a Facebook fundraiser through your participant center or reshare your existing fundraiser.
For more information visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.