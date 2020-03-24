Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you’ve got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Listed at $1,345/month, this 534-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

643 Josephine St. (Alden Park)

Next, there’s this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 643 Josephine St. It’s listed for $1,350/month for its 1,100 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Here’s an 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4707 Third St. that’s going for $1,375/month.

In the apartment, you’ll see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 nonrefundable cat fee and a $300 nonrefundable dog fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Next, check out this 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 250 Riverfront Drive. It’s listed for $1,384/month.

The building features secured entry, a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, you’ll see a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Located at 3670 Chrysler Drive, here’s a 1,391-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $1,400/month.

In the apartment, you’ll find a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

