Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,791 as of Tuesday afternoon and 24 deaths.
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,791 as of Tuesday afternoon and 24 deaths.
Here’s a list of the cases, including 24 deaths, in the state:
- Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.
- Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19
- Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.
- Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.
- Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.
- Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.
- Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.
- Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.
- Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.
- Kent County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
24 people have died from the virus: four in Detroit, one in Oakland, one in Wayne County, one in Macomb County, one in Washtenaw County and one in Grand Rapids.
- Wayne County, a man who was in his 50s died early Wednesday at a Beaumont Hospital.
- Wayne County, 81-year-old man died due to coronavirus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
- Oakland County, woman in her 50s died and also had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus.
- Washtenaw County, elderly, adult male with underlying health conditions.
- His death was the first attributed to COVID-19 in the county where health officials said a growing number of cases now indicate “community-spread.” Community spread means it’s not clear how an infected person contracted the virus and its origin can’t be traced.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 2 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.