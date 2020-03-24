The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with defensive end Kerry Hyder.

A person familiar with the deal says the sides came to the agreement on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced.

NFL Network first reported the deal and also reported that San Francisco reached a one-year deal linebacker Joe Walker.

Hyder entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2014. He was with Detroit from 2015-18, where he spent three seasons under Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.