CBS Detroit – The Coronavirus has taken a toll on our medical infrastructure. Hospitals and medical providers are facing critical shortages of basic protective gear for their employees and patients. Even so, one local hospital has even gone so far in starting to make their own masks and face shields.
Michiganders are stepping up in small ways to help their communities, as well as people across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools, a leading retailer of tools, is donating all of their personal protective gear and equipment to hospitals. Founder and CEO Eric Smidt decided this was necessary due to the state-of-emergency our nation is in.
In an interview with Craig Hoffman, spokesperson for Harbor Freight Tools, said they are donating 45 million pairs of gloves, hundreds of thousands of N-95 face masks, and tens of thousands of face shields for hospitals to use.
For hospitals and eligible organizations that need these supplies, they can visit https://hf.tools/ppe-request or email: hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com. Hospitals can also contact their local store.
With the shelter in place order in effect, Harbor Freight is considered a vital business and remains open.
