DETROIT, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) – Organizers for this year’s auto show say they are carefully evaluating the situation amid the coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the North American International Auto Show’s website said countdown was 80 days away.
Last summer it was announced the 2020 Detroit Auto Show would be moved to June from previously being held in January.
“We are in daily contact with all of our partners as well as state and local officials and health experts as we continue to carefully evaluate the situation. We are still several weeks before our June event and we have time before construction would begin. While timing is an important consideration now, our top priority will always be the safety and health of participating automakers, sponsors and the public,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement to CBS Detroit.
NAIAS says on its website, “from concepts to concerts, there will be more to experience than ever before at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in June 2020. It’s going to be an event like the automotive world has never seen before.”
Here are the following dates:
- Saturday, June 6: The Gallery
- Tuesday, June 9, to Wednesday, June 10: Press Preview
- Tuesday, June 9, to Thursday, June 11: AutoMobili-D
- Wednesday, June 10, to Thursday, June 11: Industry Preview
- Friday, June 12: Charity Preview
- Saturday, June 13, to Saturday, June 20: Public Show
