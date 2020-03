Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In DetroitStart your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Budget Apartments For Rent in DetroitDowntown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across AmericaDespite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.

Things To Do When You're Stuck InsideDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.

Detroit Industry Spotlight: Tech Hiring Going StrongDetroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 250 new jobs over the past week and 892 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Detroit's Top 3 Hair SalonsLooking to try the top hair salons around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.