First Forecast Weather March 25, 2020 (Tonight)
A dry evening, but rain on the way.
3 hours ago
Here's How To Watch The American Heart Association's COVID-19 Community Conversation
It's set to take place Thursday, March 26 from noon to 1 p.m. virtually through ZOOM.
This Weekend: MDOT Closing Livernois Road Under I-75 For Bridge Demolition
Crews will be closing both directions of Livernois Road under I-75 for bridge demolition starting at 9 a.m. Friday, March 27.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases
Here's a list of the cases, including 43 deaths, in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.
True Confessions of People Working From Home
Detroit Police Captain Dies From Coronavirus Complications
A Detroit police captain has become the second member of the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.
Detroit City Council President To Challenge US Rep. Tlaib
Brenda Jones, president of the Detroit City Council, said she's challenging U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib in the Democratic primary election.
First Forecast Weather March 25, 2020 (Today)
Sun and warmer temperatures today.
15 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 24, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
NHL Postpones Draft Amid Continuing Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus concerns, which forced hockey season into hiatus, have pushed back the 2020 NHL Draft as well.
New NFL Playoff Format Would Have Been Interesting
Playoff droughts in Cleveland and Tampa Bay wouldn't be nearly as long or painful had the Browns and Bucs sneaked their way into the postseason as the third wild card in 2007 and '16, respectively. .
BAUER Hockey Now Producing Medical Shields To Help Protect Doctors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The hockey equipment manufacturer is switching its manufacturing plants to make face shields for doctors to wear as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Lions Sign Lineman Aboushi
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across America
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
Things To Do When You're Stuck Inside
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Report: Airlines Want To End Most Domestic Flights, Due To Low Passengers, Coronavirus
U.S. Airlines are putting together a potential plan for a voluntary shutdown.
Here's Where The Detroit Auto Show Stands Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak
Organizers for this year's auto show say they are carefully evaluating the situation amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Oz and Dr. Jeff Colyer discuss the pushback from the media about trialing medication without the appropriate medical data.
March 25, 2020 at 3:30 pm
U.S. Doctors Speak Out About How They Are Using A Promising Drug Combo To Treat Covid-19
