With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for our first “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From kitchen jams, to home studios, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

Levi Bootcut & The Straight Legs

 

Ben Sharkey

 

Escaping Pavement

 

Shadow Show

 

Laith Al-Saadi

 

Handgrenades

 

Vernon David

#thebeatles #hermajesty #jam

Ryan Dillaha

 

Dan Tillery

 

Jason Longuski

 

