(CBS DETROIT) – The American Heart Association will be hosting a series of webinars focused on the impact of COVID-19 in the community and to come together to create positive health impact.
It’s set to take place Thursday, March 26 from noon to 1 p.m. virtually through ZOOM.
The conversation will explore:
- The American Heart Association’s response to COVID-19.
- What heart diseases and stroke patients and/or survivors should do to protect themselves amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Tips and strategies to support health and wellness being as our community practices social distancing and adheres to the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order.
- Local community resources for testing and volunteering to support COVID-19 control
To join the meeting, visit this link: https://siegfriedgroup.zoom.us/j/9847481502.
