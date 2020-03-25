Filed Under:American Heart Assoication, Michigan, virtual, zoom


(CBS DETROIT) – The American Heart Association will be hosting a series of webinars focused on the impact of COVID-19 in the community and to come together to create positive health impact.

It’s set to take place Thursday, March 26 from noon to 1 p.m. virtually through ZOOM. 

The conversation will explore:

  • The American Heart Association’s response to COVID-19.
  • What heart diseases and stroke patients and/or survivors should do to protect themselves amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Tips and strategies to support health and wellness being as our community practices social distancing and adheres to the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order.
  • Local community resources for testing and volunteering to support COVID-19 control

To join the meeting, visit this link: https://siegfriedgroup.zoom.us/j/9847481502.

