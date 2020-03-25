Filed Under:Detroit Lions, nfl, Oday Aboushi
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 25: American football player Oday Aboushi attends the UNICEF Kid Power Kick Off on March 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for UNICEF)

 

The Lions announced the move Tuesday.
Aboushi started two games and was a backup in five other games last season in Detroit. He has started in 34 of 49 games in his career, which began as a fifth-round pick with the New York Jets in 2013.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 15: Oday Aboushi #76 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

The former Virginia standout has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

