



Atlas Wholesale Food Co. is a major supplier to Metro Detroit-area restaurants and casinos. The Detroit Free Press reports that for the first time in its history, Altas will begin to offer any of its 3,000 items in its inventory to consumers with a minimum order of $100 through their website: Altaswholesalefood.com. Items include a wide range of food items as well as restaurant supplies including hand sanitizer, disinfectant cleaners and cleaning wipes.

CEO John Kohl saw a way to reinvent his company when sales dropped 80% and still retain his employees. In addition to the website, customers can pick up food orders at their warehouse at 5100 St. Jean near I-94 and Conner or at any of their five Metro Detroit locations in restaurant parking lots which are restaurant parking lots. He says that: “These restaurants are our customers, so we’re trying to draw business to them as well.” Restaurants can still continue to sell take-out even though they’ve been ordered to close.

“We’re a critical element in the food chain. We have a warehouse full of food and there are store shelves out there that are empty, so we can help that,” he said.

Trucks will be at drop-off sites from 11am until 2pm and will repeat each week starting Tuesday.

Drop-off sites are:

Tuesdays in the parking lot of Hills City Grill, 2940 Rochester Road in Troy

Wednesdays in the parking lot of Red Olive, 49605 Grand River Ave. in WIxom and in the parking lot of Pub 1281, 1281 Gratiot Ave., Clinton Township

Thursdays at the Somerset Swimming Pool lot, 18525 Masonic in Fraser and in the former Big Boy restaurant parking lot, 2800 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti.

Any weekday, pick-ups are available, 9am-3pm at their warehouse at 5100 St. Jean in Detroit.

If you order $450 or more, they will deliver to the customer’s chosen time and location.

A portion of the company’s new sales to consumers will be donated to help restaurants and service workers directly impacted by COVID-19.

The original article written by The Detroit Free Press can be found here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from an article written by The Detroit Free Press was used to write this post.

