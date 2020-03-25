OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing both directions of Livernois Road under I-75 for bridge demolition starting at 9 a.m. Friday, March 27.
The closure is needed for demolishing the southbound I-75 bridge over Livernois Road. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier.
This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year.
This weekend’s closure will not impact traffic on I-75.
The posted detour for northbound and southbound Livernois Road includes Big Beaver, Crooks and Maple roads. Both directions of Livernois Road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 30. Upon reopening, Livernois Road will have one lane open in each direction under I-75.
