MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henry Ford says because they value the privacy of their patients, they are not disclosing specific details about individual patients.
Here’s the list below of positive coronavirus cases as of 9 a.m. Thursday:
- Henry Ford Hospital, 291; 194 hospitalized.
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 128; 63 hospitalized.
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 95; 64 hospitalized.
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 12; 45 hospitalized.
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 10; 10 hospitalized.
Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 1,222.
Total number Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 616.
Blood Donations
Henry Ford and Health Alliance Plan are hosting upcoming blood drives in partnership with Versiti Blood Bank of Michigan. Versiti has implemented precautions under CDC and AABB recommendations to ensure the safety of the donation process. This includes prescreening of both staff and potential donors, social distancing during the donation process (beds will be situated 6 feet apart) and frequent disinfecting of surface areas and beds. Registration required.
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Health Alliance Plan’s corporate offices, 1414 E. Maple Road, in Troy.
Noon – 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, Henry Ford’s corporate offices, One Ford Place, between Second and Third streets, 3 ½ blocks south of West Grand Boulevard, in Detroit.
Community Donations
Henry Ford is grateful for the outpouring of support from local businesses and organizations wishing to donate medical supplies. Additional Henry Ford locations are accepting new and unused medical supplies at their shipping and receiving docks. Hours of operation are also updated:
- Henry Ford corporate offices, One Ford Place Drive, Detroit, between Second and Third streets, 3 ½ blocks south of West Grand Boulevard. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays.
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 205 N. East Ave., Jackson. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 15855 19 Mile Road, Clinton Township. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 6777 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle, Wyandotte. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Patient Hotline
313-874-1055 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
