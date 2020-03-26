Comments
MICHIGAN (CNN/CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday during a press conference Michigan is currently ranked 5th in the nation with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Just over two weeks ago, we had zero. This crisis is ramping up exponentially. As of Tuesday, Wayne County had the seventh-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United States, Michigan is currently ranked 5th in the nation with confirmed cases of Covid-19,” said Whitmer.
On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus bringing the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,856 and 60 deaths.