Filed Under:Anthony Zettel, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, NFC North, nfl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to contract terms Wednesday with wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe and defensive end Anthony Zettel, adding two fifth-year veterans at positions vacated by star players.

 

 

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Zettel #69 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a play in the second half in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

Sharpe played his first four NFL seasons for Tennessee, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Massachusetts. Sharpe had a career-high four touchdown receptions last year, to go with 329 yards. As a rookie, he had 41 catches and 522 yards, both career bests. Sharpe, for now, would be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen after the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo.

Zettel was a sixth-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 out of Penn State. He has since been with Cleveland, Cincinnati and San Francisco. He joined the 49ers late in the 2019 season and played with them through the Super Bowl. Zettel’s best year in the league came with the Lions in 2017, when he started every game and totaled 6 1/2 sacks. The Vikings lost six-year starter defensive end Everson Griffen to free agency, as well as backup Stephen Weatherly. Griffen was the longest-tenured player on the team.

 

 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 18: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants is sacked by Anthony Zettel #69 of the Detroit Lions during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

 

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply