Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
The Coronavirus Pandemic: How Is Famed Epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin Treating His Covid-19?
Dr. Oz Asks Renowned Epidemiologist, Dr. Ian Lipkin About His Decision To Treat His Covid-19 With The Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine.
10 minutes ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Positive Cases From Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the list of positive cases.
Here’s Why Virtual Home Tours Are Replacing Open Houses
If you're in the market for a new home realtors are finding new ways to keep you interested during the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus In Michigan: New Hospital Policies Is Concerning To This Mom-To-Be
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many hospitals in the area changing their polices on labor and delivery, which is concerning for moms-to-be.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Mackinac Conference Postponed To August
The 40th Annual Mackinac Conference has been postponed due to the outbreak.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Beaumont Hospital Near Capacity
Over 450 patients with the virus are receiving care throughout eight locations in Wayne and Oakland counties.
Ford Delays Plant Openings, Says Indefinitely Closed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
The auto-maker says its suspending planned re-openings of its factories.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather March 26, 2020 (Today)
Warmer temperatures and less sunshine.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 25, 2020 (Tonight)
A dry evening, but rain on the way.
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 24, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
What Is Your MLB Team's Best Opening Day Moment?
Today would have been Opening Day for MLB. What is the best Opening Day moment in your organization's history?
NHL Bound Alexis Lafrenière Has to Wait His Turn
Alexis Lafrenière could never have envisioned ending his prolific junior hockey career in such an anticlimactic setting.
Lions Archive: Lions Beat Giants 31-26 End 3-Game Skid
The Detroit Lions were waiting for the right time and team to try a trick play they've worked on in practice recently.
Former Lion Zettel Back In the NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to contract terms Wednesday with wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe and defensive end Anthony Zettel, adding two fifth-year veterans at positions vacated by star players.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across America
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
Things To Do When You're Stuck Inside
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Delays Plant Openings, Says Indefinitely Closed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
The auto-maker says its suspending planned re-openings of its factories.
Ford Pushes For Factory Restart In April, Union Not So Sure
Ford wants to reopen five North American assembly plants in April that were closed due to the threat of coronavirus.
More
CBS Entertainment
The Coronavirus Pandemic: How Did Famed Epidemiologist, Dr. Ian Lipkin Contract Covid-19?
March 26, 2020 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Coronavirus Pandemic
,
covid19
,
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Ian Lipkin
,
Famed Epidemiologist
,
Health Crisis
,
infected
,
infection
,
Quarantines
,
re-open the country
,
Self-Quarantine
Dr. Oz Speaks To Famed Epidemiologist, Dr. Ian Lipkin About How He Contracted Covid-19.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply