Dr. Oz speaks to famed epidemiologist, Dr. Ian Lipkin Who was just diagnosed with covid-19. Dr. Oz asks him about his symptoms, where he thinks he may have caught it from and the drug protocol he’s on.
Dr. Lipkin weighs in on if he believes the president’s goal to re-open the country by Easter is realistic and how long he thinks the u.s. should stay in lockdown. Does he believe it’s possible to retain social distancing in hot spots like new York and Washington state, while easing restrictions in less hit places with only double digits?
Dr. Lipkin also shares his views on asymptomatic people who may not realize they’re sick and if they could be spreaders.