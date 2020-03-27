MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 3,657 and 92 deaths as of Friday at 2 p.m. EST.
For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the “Other” category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.
The 92 deaths include 23 people in Detroit, four in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, one in Ingham County, one in Kent County, one in Livingston County, 14 in Macomb County, one in Mecosta County, two in Muskegon County, 26 in Oakland County, one in Tuscola County, three in Washtenaw County and 14 in Wayne County.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 2 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
