Comments
Detroit, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is continuing efforts aimed at decreasing violent crimes associated with the black market sale and purchase of marijuana and other illegal narcotics through targeted enforcement actions.
Since the enforcement operations began on Jan. 22, here are the preliminary overall totals through March 22:
- 527 Felony arrests (CCWs, AWIM, VCSA, Warrant, Felony violations)
- 141 Misdemeanor arrests (VCCSA- Marijuana related)
- 189 guns seized (20 long guns, 90 handguns)
- 6,259 ordinances issued
- 553 vehicles impounded
- 38 stolen vehicles recovered
- Total narcotics confiscated include 236.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 1,347 suspected pills, 2,381 grams of suspected Marijuana, 65.4 grams of suspected heroin, and 6 grams of suspected meth.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.