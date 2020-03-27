Menu
he Coronavirus Pandemic: Wendy Williams Weighs In On Celebrities And Coronavirus
Dr. Oz asks Wendy Williams what she thinks about celebrities like Tom Hanks sharing their coronavirus diagnosis.
51 minutes ago
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, Former County Official Arraigned On Felony Charges
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith and Benjamin Liston, former Macomb County assistant prosecutor and chief of operations, were arraigned via video today in Macomb County 41B District Court on multiple felony charges including misconduct in office, embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise.
Photos: Pedestrian Bridge Falls Onto I-94 After Collision
No one was injured in the collapse onto westbound Interstate 94, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said in an email.
Local Restaurant Receives Gifts to Provide Food to First Responders
At Rolling Stoves in Farmington Hills, two such patrons in the community, who wish to remain anonymous, are making a small but real difference for those who serve others. They each bought $1,500 gift cards for the restaurant to provide free meals to first responders and health care workers working on the front lines of COVID-19.
Detroit Police: 527 Felony Arrests In Black Market Marijuana Enforcement
Since the enforcement operations began on Jan. 22, here are the preliminary overall totals through March 22.
AG Nessel To Michiganders: Know Your Employment Rights
The Michigan Department of Attorney General has established a Know Your Employment Rights section on the department’s website to provide information and answers to questions about the legal rights of employees and employers under the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.
Whitmer To Trump: 'You Said You Stand With Michigan — Prove It'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer challenged President Donald Trump Thursday night to "prove" he stands with the state after the President criticized her for asking the federal government for more help fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
First Forecast Weather March 27, 2020 (Today)
Cooler temperatures and more sunshine today.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 26, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain this evening.
20 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 24, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
CBS Golf Analyst Davis Love Loses House To Fire
The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled.
Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WrestleMania 36
Roman Reigns, a leukemia survivor, will not face Goldberg in WrestleMania, now an early-April in-studio event because of coronavirus concerns.
'It Is Seismically Different': Frustrated NFL Agents Say Draft Process Upended By Coronavirus Outbreak
The NFL hasn't had the same hit to their schedule as other leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, the draft process has been far from normal.
Gov. Whitmer Puts A Stop To Golf In Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that golf courses and tobacco shops should close for three weeks to abide by her stay-at-home order.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across America
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
Things To Do When You're Stuck Inside
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Report: Ford To Start Pay Freezes, Would Start With Executives On May
Ford is warning both employees and executives to prepare for a possible pay freeze.
Indy 500 Postponed To Aug. 23
The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May to Aug. 23.
More
CBS Entertainment
Dr. Oz And Former Cdc Director, Dr. Tom Frieden Discuss Whether It’s Practical To Ease Restrictions In Parts Of The Country With Fewer Cases Of Coronavirus.
March 27, 2020 at 12:00 pm
The Coronavirus Pandemic: When Will It Be Safe To Go Out Again?
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
