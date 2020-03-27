Farmington, MI – In scary times like these things can look to be pretty scary; but as Mr. Roger’s used to say, “My mother would say to me, look for the helpers.” When helpers like first responders are over-burdened, the community steps up in small ways to help.
At Rolling Stoves in Farmington Hills, two such patrons in the community, who wish to remain anonymous, are making a small but real difference for those who serve others. They each bought $1,500 gift cards for the restaurant to provide free meals to first responders and health care workers working on the front lines of COVID-19.
From an article in Hometown Life, owners Carli and Josh Mansfield said while they always offered discounts to public safety people in the community, this donation takes it to “another step”.
They continued to say there’s still plenty on the gift cards for those looking for a meal. With first responders from Farmington, Farmington Hills, and Livonia taking up the offer for complimentary eats.
Rolling Stove’s menu features American food such as smash burgers, garlic fries, fried pickles, and beer-battered onion rings.
Hometown Life reports Rolling Stoves has been inundated with business since the Coronavirus shutdown in Michigan. Originally expecting the worse, they’ve actually had to call in people to fulfill all the take-out orders.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from HometownLife.com contributed to this article.